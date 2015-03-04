7 Lessons In Leadership And Innovation From Top Tech CEOs

Mastering the art of leadership takes time, dedication, and a willingness to fail, and we all need some inspiration from time to time.

Here are some valuable leadership lessons from seven of today’s top CEOs.

“If you get those three right, the world is a great place,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a 2013 talk at his alma mater.

Excellent strategy and execution are the result of high-caliber people who believe in the pursuit of better.

Be your company’s Chief Inspiration Officer and remember that one of the most powerful skills in your leadership arsenal is your ability to focus. Do a few things well and run circles around those doing many things adequately.

Raised in the public housing projects on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Ursula Burns attributes climbing the ladder to CEO of Xerox to leaning in to difficult situations.

Burdened with leading Xerox to success in a world without Xeroxing, and as the first African-American woman to steer the Fortune 500 company through the treacherous waters of an economic tailspin, she knows a thing or two about being tough and shows us how to be confident, resilient in the face of uncertainty, honest with where you stand, and how to fight like hell to get to where you want to be.