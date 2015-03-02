How To Realize When You’re Sabotaging Your Career

In 2001, Karen E. Berg was on top of the world. For her successful New York City coaching company, CommCore Strategies, she traveled around the world helping CEOs and other business leaders improve all aspects of their communication styles and, by extension, their business success.

Then, the unthinkable happened. Karen’s only son, Alex Berg, died suddenly in 2001. Even though she was grief-stricken, she decided to keep up the pace of her busy firm instead of cutting back. She was good at her job, and thought work would give her something to focus on other than her sadness. She had a capable team of staff and contractors, and, as she mourned the loss of her son, she relied on them more and more to keep the accounts going.

On some level, Berg says, she knew that she was avoiding the problem of not being able to manage so much while she was in turmoil, and was giving her account managers too much leeway. She believes she also wasn’t addressing their fear that she would be incapable of running the business after such a loss. In hindsight, she says she should have hired a trusted business management consultant or other employee to keep an eye on things. But, in 2002, Berg suffered another loss: Several of the people who worked for her left to start their own firm, taking most of her key clients with them, nearly devastating her business.

“It’s not like it’s an easy thing–‘Oh, I think I’ll just reinvent myself again.’ So, I know on a deep, visceral level what it’s like to make errors that are huge and then to recalibrate your life,” she says.

Several years after her son’s death, Berg joined a performance group to give her a creative outlet. As she got to know members of the group, she realized that many of them were engaging in self-sabotaging behavior similar to what she did during her personal crisis.

“I was watching people around me–smart, talented people–crash and burn from their own demons,” she says. She saw people suffer from debilitating fear or extreme disorganization and denial. The costs could range from damaged careers to ruined relationships.

By this time, Berg had rebuilt her business and put a renewed focus on working with clients to overcome self-sabotage and self-destructive behaviors. She describes her work in her new book, Your Self-Sabotage Survival Guide: How to Go from Why Me? to Why Not?