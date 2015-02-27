Jess Leber, Who Walked The New York City Subway Tunnels

Titillating fact: I walked New York City’s subway tunnels.

Before I was a journalist, I was a geologist for an environmental firm. My job involved doing inspections for potential contamination of buildings and other kinds of properties. My firm did some work for the MTA, so I took the certification class to do work in the subway tunnels. I was a bit scared as the instructor led us on a stroll on the tracks from one station to another. Each time a train passed by, we’d have to make sure we were standing out of the way with enough clearance space. After that, I was officially allowed to work in the tunnels, but unfortunately (fortunately?) I never ended up actually doing that.

Things She’s Loving:

1. Kids Rocking Their Xylophones To Led Zeppelin

Stumbling across this video Monday morning got my week off to a great start. Watch Kentucky’s Louisville Leopard Percussionists, 55 kids aged 7 to 12, absolutely nail a medley of Zeppelin tunes arranged for xylophone and other percussion. The focus they have is inspiring, and I’m amazed they seem to have memorized the music. Apparently Jimmy Page approves.

2. How Many Slaves Work For You?