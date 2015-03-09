What Is The Greatest Moment In Geek History?

Well, actually, last Monday, Fast Company presented you with a list of 32 geek moments and asked you to choose the very greatest one of them all. More than 10,000 of you responded.

The “moment” was abstract, of course. The bracket included Wikipedia and Nintendo, open source software and the Wright brothers. If it could be summed up in a sentence or less, and argued over, then it counted.

There were some very unexpected early exits: The mouse bested Apple. Einstein’s theory of relativity beat the moon landing. Both in the first round.

Then there was the epic Star Wars versus Star Trek smackdown in round three. After being down early in the day–and thanks to a timely plea on social media by the author of How Star Wars Conquered the Universe–the Force won the day.

The final four came down to Star Wars, the Internet, DNA, and Ada Lovelace (the world’s first programmer). Any of them would have been worthy of the crown. There were passionate arguments to be made for each of the four.

As Limor Fried, founder of the do-it-yourself hardware purveyor Adafruit Industries put it, Lovelace’s emergence as the first to program what would come to be known as computers “set so much in motion. The very idea of humans being able to command machines in addition to just mathematics started with this very early and profound ‘geek moment’ in the 1800s.”