See Masters Of Comic Storytelling At Work In “This Is Not Happening”

Just as a spoonful of peanut butter makes the pill go down easier, a little bit of humor helps people tune into an message. Perhaps that’s why some of the best storytellers are also comedians. The new Comedy Central show, This Is Not Happening, hosted by Ari Shaffir, is stacked with top-shelf comics abandoning set-up/punchline for longform narrative. Before it came to TV, however, the show made its debut as a web series, and all the episodes are available online.