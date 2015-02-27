From Happy Construction Workers To The Most Organized People: February’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

Now that the New Year’s hype has settled, are you back to being your former disorganized, pessimistic, and uninspired self? We’ve got you covered.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership this month.





It’s not just about living with a smile on. Optimistic people make more money, are healthier, and live longer than pessimists. Next time you’re tempted to wallow in the dark side of a situation, take these tips from the sunniest, most successful people.





If your resolution to get organized is lost somewhere between piles of clutter and to-do lists never completed, take heart: No one is born organized. Practice your tidying, purging, and future-prediction for a more organized life.





If you could steal a peek into the libraries and bookshelves of today’s leaders, they’re likely to have these on their shelves. These books address poverty, take us to Vegas, explore Shamanism and more.





The construction industry’s workers are some of the happiest employees you’ll find. But it’s not the heavy machinery or scaling scaffolding every day–it’s the rapport they share with coworkers and superiors. Here’s how to replicate the construction-site culture in your office.





Need a confidence boost? These ideas, including pushing yourself, putting negative thoughts into check, and living by the “power pose,” will have you standing taller in no time.