Here’s What Comic Book Superheroes Would Look Like With Average Bodies

With a tiny waist, impossibly toned thighs, and gravity-defying boobs, Catwoman isn’t exactly representative of the average American woman. But a new series of Photoshopped comic book covers reimagines Catwoman–along with other superheroes, like Captain America and Black Widow–as regular people.

By definition, comic book characters are meant to be superhuman. The creative team at Bulimia.com, which created the series, just wanted to give a glimpse of more realistic versions of each character.

bulimia.com

“The purpose of this campaign was not to make some sort of statement about how depictions of superheroes lead to unrealistic ideas around body image, but rather to make people to feel better about themselves,” says a member of the team. “Seeing these characters depicted in a way that the average person can identify with, I believe, makes apparent that average bodies are actually quite wonderful.”

The series includes Power Girl Karen Starr–Superman’s cousin–without her famously bulging cleavage, Iron Man without six-pack abs, and Batman with love handles. And it’s true: Most of the superheroes still do look pretty good, even in skintight costumes that reveal every flaw.