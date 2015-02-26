London Falling: Stark Billboards Point To The City’s Growing Economic Inequality

As population shifts continue to shape a more urban planet , economic inequality is altering the face and foundations of many cities. More and more people are being priced out, forced to the outer edges by, among other things, skyrocketing real estate prices.





A new project from University of the Arts London teacher Rebecca Ross called LondonIsChanging.org aims to study and draw attention to this issue, and spark more discussion “about the impact of economic and policy changes on the culture and diversity of London.” Throughout 2015, Ross is asking people a series of questions to collect a wide variety of personal stories and circumstances that will help provide a better understanding of the broader demographic trends concerning migration into, out of, and around the city.

Select quotes from these submissions have been put on a series of billboards around the city and they largely tell a story of people reluctantly leaving London after being priced out, or recognizing that their favorite city is now largely beyond their means.

The collected data will be made available in 2016–“for use by community and campaign groups, researchers and designers”–and will ideally foster public policy debate around city development, before we end up in a real-life Elysium in the near future.