How Successful Entrepreneurs Conquer Jet Lag

Successful entrepreneurs are often practiced travelers: experts at going from a seat cocoon of eye masks and sweatpants, to polished face of their company at the gate. The rest of us are the sea level to their 50,000 feet of professionalism.

To an extent, that’s all true. They’re better at this than most–out of practice and necessity. But it doesn’t come naturally–going from an afternoon meeting in New York to a morning presentation in Doha flies in the face of our body’s natural rhythms of rest.

As an entrepreneur, fashion brand founder, and mother of two young children, Ivanka Trump says she’s made peace with her hectic life. She travels domestically on a weekly basis, and internationally every six to eight weeks. “I have always viewed travel as an opportunity to see the world and experience new cultures, languages, and people,” she says. “Opportunities come with sacrifices, and often, sleep is one of them!”

Amit Kleinberger, CEO of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, travels at least once a month. With franchisees around the world, including in Asia, the Middle East, and Canada, he’s always thinking on a variety of time zones, even when he’s grounded. On top of business as usual, he had the unique experience of filming a reality TV show in 2013, Undercover Boss, for which he’d land in a new location on an opposite coast, with little rest in between, and be ready for the camera. “I was out of my comfort zone on two levels–first was having to be ‘on’ when I arrived, and to be ‘undercover,’” he says.

Trump forgoes the usual bedtime-adjusting advice to stay rested, and opts instead for all-natural melatonin drops for in-flight sleeping. “When I land, I sync up to my new time zone immediately–which means no long naps or unusually early bedtimes.”

“I often go straight from an overnight flight to a press conference, groundbreaking ceremony, or keynote speech,” Trump says. “It is always a bit rough, but I try to power through and stay caffeinated.”

Kleinberger says he’s given up on the idea of a restful commute, and assumes that sleep will evade him for the duration. He compensates by staying well-rested in the days before the trip, drinks lots of water, and avoids caffeine and alcohol.