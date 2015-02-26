Naked Models Drenched In Honey Become Works Of Art In This Stunning Photo Shoot

Honey: good on biscuits, in tea, and, apparently, for drenching naked people from head to toe.

That last example comes courtesy of photographer Blake Little‘s photo series “Preservation.”

“When you cover someone in the honey, it has the effect of making them look like they’re in amber–that they’re preserved,” Little says. “And that’s how I came up with the idea and started calling the pictures the preservation photographs.”

And all sorts of people were fair game for Little’s sticky session: The subjects in “Preservation” range from a 1-year-old baby to an 85-year-old woman, and everything in between, including pets.

“The honey has a way of democratizing people–to transform them in kind of a universal way,” Little says.





So how much honey does it take to coat a person? Clearly, far more than what’s in that squeezable bottle in your kitchen: Little estimates he used 900 five-pound jugs of honey for the series.

Somewhere in the Hundred Acre Wood, a chubby bear in a red shirt is weeping.