Egypt Plans To Build A 650-Foot-Tall Pyramid Skyscraper

Cairo may be getting a new skyscraper inspired by Egypt’s oldest architecture. The Zayed Crystal Spark project, announced by the country’s housing minister earlier this week, is shaped like a tall, skinny pyramid on top of a broader, shorter pyramid. The 200-meter-tall (650 feet) tower will be Egypt’s tallest building to date. The proposed 8.5-million-square-foot development is a mix of government, commercial, and entertainment space, and will be constructed through a public/private partnership.
The housing minister, Moustafa Madbouli, did not announce an architect attached to the project, but hat’s off to whoever dreamed up this interlocking pyramid design, which looks kind of like a cross between the Washington Monument and the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas.
[via the Cairo Post]