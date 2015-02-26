Oh The Humanity! Witness The (Over) Dramatic Ups And Downs Of Man-Flu

When stuck home sick with a cold or flu, beset by cabin fever and the earthy aroma of days-worn pajamas, the world can seem a very cruel place.

Cold and flu remedy Ipren has obviously done some extensive research into the behavioral habits of Sick Dude At Home, and in a new ad, with Danish agency Advance and director Simon Kaijser, dramatizes their findings. And oh, the drama. The six major Man-Flu symptoms are Acute Baby Step Condition, Short Arm Syndrome, Intimacy/Repulsion Dysfunction, Amplified Photosensitivity Disorder, Puppy-Eye, and Sudden Leisure-time Remission.

It’s a brilliant breakdown of how illness makes big babies of us all, if needlessly veering into doofus dude territory. Sure, any guy will recognize at least a few of these, but we all know the drama of Short Arm Syndrome and Acute Baby Step Condition are far from gender specific.