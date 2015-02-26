How House of Cards’ Frank Underwood Manipulated His Way To The Top–In Chart-Form

The great thing about not lying is that you never have to keep your story straight. As a particularly potent case study, take poor Francis Underwood, the Machiavellian political puppet master from Netflix’s House of Cards, who lies to everybody all the time. Keeping his stories straight must be more complicated than string theory. And when Underwood–whose name is so close to the word ‘underhanded’ as to approach homonym–isn’t lying, he’s doing the kind of dirty deeds which he’d have to lie about later to avoid disgrace and serious jail time. A new infographic of Underwood’s various and sundry manipulations is basically a chart of how many life sentences the savvy former Secretary of State nominee would serve back to back.
On February 27, House of Cards returns to Netflix with Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood occupying the oval office. Master Manipulators: The Underwood Web of Influence reveals every unspeakable act he had to do to get there. Created by the team at Huffington Post, the new infographic brings to the forefront some of the manipulations, blackmailings, and backstabbings that Underwood has perpetrated on an impressive array of politicians, journalists, hackers, and henchman. The infographic also covers the deaths that Underwood is directly responsible for, but it’s unlikely that fans of the show need any reminding of those.