How House of Cards’ Frank Underwood Manipulated His Way To The Top–In Chart-Form

The great thing about not lying is that you never have to keep your story straight. As a particularly potent case study, take poor Francis Underwood, the Machiavellian political puppet master from Netflix’s House of Cards, who lies to everybody all the time. Keeping his stories straight must be more complicated than string theory. And when Underwood–whose name is so close to the word ‘underhanded’ as to approach homonym–isn’t lying, he’s doing the kind of dirty deeds which he’d have to lie about later to avoid disgrace and serious jail time. A new infographic of Underwood’s various and sundry manipulations is basically a chart of how many life sentences the savvy former Secretary of State nominee would serve back to back.