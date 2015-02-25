Seven Sobering Takeaways From Lytro’s Move Beyond Consumer Photography

Back in October 2011, I attended the press conference at which Lytro announced the first consumer camera based on light-field technology . I was dazzled both by the science–the camera captured all the light waves in a scene, giving it an understanding of dimensionality which no other still camera possessed–and its implementation in a camera unlike any the world had seen before.

I thought Lytro might change photography forever. So far, however, it’s been a cult item at best, not a big-time success. And on Wednesday, Re/code‘s Ina Fried reported that the company is shifting its focus. Though it’s announcing $50 million in new funding, it’s also laying off employees and saying that it intends to explore light-field technology’s applications in new categories such capturing virtual-reality imagery. (The company had already hinted at the new direction by creating a platform for non-photographic applications last year.)

Fried’s story quotes CEO Jason Rosenthal as saying that updates to the company’s Illum camera are on the way, as is a higher-resolution, third-generation version of its imaging technology. Still, the original Lytro vision that got me giddy in 2011 seems to be dead. Until I checked out the company’s website just now, I hadn’t realized that it had already moved its efforts entirely from its original $399 camera to the $1,599 Illum, a model aimed at well-heeled photography enthusiasts with an experimental bent. That, as much as today’s news, is a sign that the company has moved on from the mainstream consumer photography market.

Here are a few “living pictures” I took with Lytro’s first camera. You can play with them by tapping on different areas to refocus.







Digging out those pictures, I got excited by the potential of light-field photography all over again, So why didn’t Lytro turn out to be the next big thing? I can think of several reasons.

1. Things that are hard to explain are hard to sell. Light-field technology lets you refocus a photo after you’ve taken it. At first blush, that makes it sound like Lytro is about rescuing bad shots. Not really. Its living pictures are a form of storytelling, like an interactive composition which lets you focus on either the tiny insect in the foreground or the towering human in the background. That may simply be too complex a concept to understand to convey to someone shopping in the electronics section at Target.

2. Most people don’t want to own special-purpose cameras. In this era of amazingly good smartphone cameras, many folks don’t want to carry a standalone camera at all. Even if Lytro’s cameras had gotten cheaper rather than more expensive, they would have been a tough sell.