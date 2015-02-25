Putting A ’90s Cult Movie Character In A Commercial Can Be Awesome, Mmmkay?

Since the world was blessed with Office Space back in 1999, cubicle dwellers around the world have been able to make light of work and the boss with two simple phrases. “Whaaaaat’s happening?” and “Mmmmkay?” These, along with TPS reports and a red stapler, have become part of the corporate culture canon. Jokes everyone (or at least anyone you’d want to talk to) understands.

Now Australian software company Atlassian has gloriously enlisted Gary Cole to once again don the glasses, French cuffs, suspenders and coffee cup of Bill Lumbergh in a series of ads for its office communication software HipChat. Lumbergh’s approach to meetings (as many as possible), email (as much as possible), and his beloved TPS reports, makes him the perfect retro boss to illustrate the difference between a modern workplace and the dreary halls of Initech.

Now we’re gonna have to go ahead and get HipChat to hire Milton next time.