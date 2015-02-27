How To Network Like You Actually Know What You’re Doing

Oprah did it, and you can do it, too. It’s time to leave the comfort of your corner suite, cubicle, garage, coffee shop, or home office, get out into the world, and network.

A local TV host of AM Chicago in the mid 1980s, Oprah went on a date with the late, great film critic Roger Ebert at a Hamburger Hamlet and made the most important professional decision of her life.

She had two opportunities for syndication in front of her and didn’t know which way to go. Should she play it safe and go for the ABC deal offering to place her show on ABC owned-and-operated stations around the country? Or, should she go with King World, which would try to sell her show to every market in the country on a variety of affiliates? After Roger made a napkin list of pros and cons right there at the table, Oprah decided to take the King World deal and the rest is history.

Oprah wasn’t at a studio lot or in a boardroom when it came to what could arguably be the most important decision of her life. She was sharing food and conversation in a social setting. We all do it. Why not do it better?

If I learned anything while I was at the White House for eight years during the Clinton Administration, it was that any social engagement is an opportunity to find new relationships that can turn into partnerships and ideas to turn into reality. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, captain of industry, or recent college graduate, each day is an opportunity to grow and build your personal brand through networking. Do it well and with these five tips:

Office jokes the day after a party aren’t funny if you can’t remember them. If having a drink makes you feel more relaxed, have one. Just be wary of having three, four, or more. Alternate with water or ask the bartender to go light after your first. We all know this, but it’s amazing how often we can simply forget or get nervous and reach for another full glass. A boss, colleague, or venture capitalist is going to take how you behave outside of the office into consideration for anything inside as well.

Business cards are cheap to make, so have them and use them. It doesn’t matter how tech-savvy you are and who you’re trying to impress by bumping contacts with your phone–the transaction of a business-card exchange is tangible and the first of hopefully many future transactions.