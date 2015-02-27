3 Ground Rules For Disrupting Any Industry

If you want to profoundly improve something, it’s often better and faster to start from the ground up.

To find success you can’t rely on doing things the way they have always been done. It starts by studying the status quo and looking for the inefficiencies—usually the component that causes the most frustration, uses the most resources, or takes the most time. Then break it down completely so that you can start from scratch and put it back together in an entirely new way.

The opportunity to make real, impactful change only comes when you have the courage to part from the familiar and follow your vision. Here are three ways to do that:

My first job out of college was as an entry-level trainee at a brokerage house. I don’t think they expected much from me at this Wall Street job other than to do what I was told and collect a paycheck. But even though I was very green–or maybe because of it–I saw huge inefficiencies with how the business was run.

I was baffled and frustrated by how archaic and inefficient the financial markets and trading were. Everything was manual, information was tracked on paper, conflicts of interest were the norm, and information was hoarded and all too often used in ways that benefited the firm instead of the customer. To everyone else this was seen as both the cost of doing business, and how the business had always run. I knew things could be better.

So I left to start my first company with the goal of fixing trading from the ground up using technology. We sought to change the manual process of using paper tickets for trading and introduced a software system known as an order management system (OMS) to computerize the entire process.

With the introduction of the OMS, portfolio managers were able to input their buy and sell orders directly into a computer program that the trading desk could access, effectively eliminating those illegible paper tickets and providing a more efficient method of recording and monitoring trades. Today, the OMS is now adopted by just about every investment manager around the world.