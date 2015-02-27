It Can Be Done–How To Get To The Top With A Clean Conscience

The old cliché says that you can’t get to the C-suite without leaving a few bodies in your wake–but is that really true? There are, of course, many executives who got there through brute force, which is why if you’re a mid-level employee looking up, the task of landing a corner office without compromising your ethics can seem daunting.

As a partner at an executive search firm, I work daily with people in exactly that position, helping them to find their next great role and to navigate the complex waters of nurturing a career in upper management. We also work with top-level leaders across the communications space, and the majority of them didn’t acquire countless enemies on their way to the top.

Through a careful balance of strategic thinking, social intelligence, honesty, and hard work you can make it to the top without becoming a cutthroat nightmare to work with. Here are the top pieces of advice we give our most exciting prospects:

There will be politics and bureaucracy to navigate in every leadership role, but as a leader you have to approach these challenges objectively and without emotion. It’s easy to get caught up in disgruntled conversations as you’re rising up the ladder, but my advice is: Don’t, especially when you find yourself in a position of leadership. Any example you set will perpetuate throughout the organization, so make sure it’s a positive one.

Easier said than done, you say? I won’t say you’re necessarily wrong. But if you can’t avoid getting heated, then at least learn from this.

I once confronted an executive for wanting to stunt the career development of an employee for the betterment of a client. Although the employee was ultimately provided a new account and learning experience, I still question whether my delivery could have been more thoughtful, methodical, and rational than the argument I’d posed that day.

Transitioning from mid-level management to the C-suite means that you have to put up new boundaries with colleagues. Selective communication and understanding when it’s appropriate to discuss sensitive matters is crucial. But you still need to be honest, particularly about issues that affect your team or the wider staff. You might not be able to give your team the whole story, but you can manage fears and avoid rumors. And for those decisions that are just hard or unpopular, honesty will ensure you come out the other end a respected leader.