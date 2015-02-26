What The Patricia Arquette Oscar Backlash Really Means

The cheers for Patricia Arquette’s declaration for women’s wage equality during her Oscars speech this week turned into an Internet pile-on denouncing her as a racist homophobe in a mere blink; perhaps never before have the unrealistic expectations heaped upon feminism been more publicly on display.

Many of the same people who were likely fist-pumping in their living rooms along with Meryl Streep after Arquette proclaimed “It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America,” felt immediately and spectacularly let down when she left the stage and said to the press, “It’s time for all the women in America–-and all the men that love women and all the gay people and all the people of color that we’ve all fought for–-to fight for us now.”

Her follow-up statement was ineloquent at best, and a cringe-worthy flaunting of heterosexual white privilege at worst. Either way, her words were tone-deaf, the inference being that white women have fought for civil and gay rights and now that those are taken care of, it’s time to return the favor and fight for white women’s rights. To be clear, I don’t think that’s what she meant. I believe that Arquette is an open-minded and intelligent person who unfortunately worded her explanation poorly; given her copious podium notes, speaking off the cuff is probably not her strong suit. And celebrities are no more reliable than regular folks as sources of articulate political views.

But the lightning-quick turn of public favor that Arquette is now dealing with illustrates several universal truths about feminism and the women who work to bring feminist issues to public attention.

Feminism has been saddled with double standards and unrealistic expectations for more than 100 years. Women represent nearly every type of human experience and condition: We are straight, and everywhere on the LGBT spectrum; we are poor, and middle class, and wealthy; we are members of every race from every place on the planet. Which is both why feminist issues are so important, and why they are so hard for one woman to articulate.