Lillian Pravda is the CEO of Vision For and From Children, which helps people without access to vision care. Pravda is also just 15 years old, and her organization has already provided eye care to more than 24,000 people.

“With respect to the concept of ‘paying it forward’ or ‘giving back,’ I like to say: ‘Just give,'” she says. “And even if you only help one person, it sure makes a different to that one.”