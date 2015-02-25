“Birdman” Gets An Action Figure And ’90s Commercial To Go With It

The debate over whether Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance was really the best picture of 2014, or if the Boyhood backlash merely reached a crescendo at the precise moment that Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film about a tortured former superhero actor trying to be taken seriously could ride the wave to an Oscar, will rage on for years to come. (Some people still haven’t gotten over How Green Was My Valley beating Citizen Kane in 1942.) Regardless of where you stand on the Birdman vs. Boyhood debate, though, one thing we can all agree on is that Birdman makes for way better spoof commercials.