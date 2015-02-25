“Birdman” Gets An Action Figure And ’90s Commercial To Go With It

The debate over whether Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance was really the best picture of 2014, or if the Boyhood backlash merely reached a crescendo at the precise moment that Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film about a tortured former superhero actor trying to be taken seriously could ride the wave to an Oscar, will rage on for years to come. (Some people still haven’t gotten over How Green Was My Valley beating Citizen Kane in 1942.) Regardless of where you stand on the Birdman vs. Boyhood debate, though, one thing we can all agree on is that Birdman makes for way better spoof commercials.
Fox Searchlight, cruising through a victory lap behind the film’s win, indulged that urge with a 30-second spot featuring a Birdman action figure. The spot stars a pair of thatch-haired little moppets dressed like the early ’90s–with a decidedly early ’90s production aesthetic–delighting in the joy that playing with the Birdman figure brings them. The details are almost perfect (although any child of the ’90s knows that action figures came in blister packs, not boxes, duh), and it’s a fun bit of world-building for a film that was all about the reason why movies based around world-building are a destructive creative force.