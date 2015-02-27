Why Being A Mentor Is Worth The Effort

There is a common phrase in medical education that covers all of the steps of successful learning: “See one, do one, teach one.”

First, you observe someone else performing a process. Then, you learn to do it yourself. Finally, you pass your knowledge on to others.

The third part of this process–teach one–does not get enough attention in business contexts. In particular, when we talk about mentorship, we usually focus on the benefits of having good mentors as you move forward in your career. We rarely talk about the benefits of mentoring for the mentor.

The first benefit is the role that mentoring plays in learning. In my book Smart Thinking, I talk about the illusion of explanatory depth, which is the tendency for people to believe that they understand the world better than they actually do. The cure for the illusion of explanatory depth is teaching. When you teach something to another person, you discover all of the details that you don’t completely understand yourself. That means mentors make themselves smarter in the process of teaching others.

A second benefit is social. The most effective workplaces function like a neighborhood. You have a good relationship with your colleagues, and you look out for each other. You take on responsibilities when you see jobs that need to be done, secure in the knowledge that your colleagues will take care of things as well. You have a covenant with your colleagues rather than a contract that specifies precisely what needs to be done.