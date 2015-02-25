“Old MacDonald Had A Farm, GM, GM, Ohhhhhh” Wait, What?

Over the centuries, humans have developed many ways to remember things. Mnemonic devices, for example, use acronyms, songs and other phrases to help retain information. Like using HOMES for all the Great Lakes–Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, and Superior. Or, in the case of a new campaign from advocacy group Only Organic , a beloved children’s tune to remind us of how hormones and factory farming affect our food.

In a new spot by agency Humanaut, we see a group of cute kids performing that tried and true classic, “Old MacDonald.” Except this version starts to sound a bit disconcerting. “Old MacDonald had a farm, ei ei oh! And on that farm he had some cows, ei ei oh! With a hormone here, and a hormone there, here a moan, there a moan, everywhere a hormone…” The hormone needles, small cages, and pesticide spraying are then replaced with a different tune, “New MacDonald,” pointing out the pastures, less moaning, more roaming, and chemical free.

It’s a good way to get agricultural issues stuck in your head on loop. The campaign also includes a site that juxtaposes industrial and organic farming practices and urges people to take “The New MacDonald pledge,” to support less toxic chemicals in food.

Can’t wait to see how “The Farmer in the Dell” can be used for lessons in gender and family issues, or an organic cheese ad.