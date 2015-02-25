All Up In Your Grills: See The History Of Your Favorite Car Brand, From The Front

Spoiler alert: a new poster series about the design evolution of cars does not take an in-depth look at spoilers. Instead, the minimalist collection sets its sights on the “face” of every car: the grill.





Chicago-based architect Jerome Daksiewicz of design shop NOMO is aiming squarely for the souls of car lovers with a batch of screen-printed posters highlighting the evolution of grills in major car brands. With a poster each for carmakers such as BMW, GM, and Ford, Daksiewicz’s series walks viewers through every change made to the front end of the brand’s vehicles over the years, rendered with simple white lines in seven rows of four. Interestingly, while the changes are significant across the board as we continue heading toward the eventuality of hovercars, one thing has remained consistent since day one: these grills have always looked like weird anthropomorphic faces.

Can you pick out your favorite model?