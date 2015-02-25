Tiny Homes, Big Problems: Portlandia’s Perfect Send-Up Of Microliving

Compact living may be better for the environment , but living in a 120-square-foot box isn’t always easy. No matter how many space-saving designs your little home includes, it’ll always be a pretty tight squeeze, especially for multiple people, as this recent Portlandia sketch reminds us.

Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen’s parody of tiny home design includes space-saving features like a closet library, a home office where the only place to sit is on the toilet, and a space that combines bath time with watching television. It turns out, not everything can fold up into the wall neatly. (“See this kitty litter box? Out of sight!”)

No matter how many creative ways designers find to fold furniture into the walls, repurpose spaces, and make use of what Armisen calls “every little closet, every little space, every little cubbyhole,” there’s bound to be some tension. With two people in the smallest of spaces, someone will always be breathing down your neck. The moral here? If you want to live in a tiny house, you’re better off living alone.