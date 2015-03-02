This Awesome Reflective House Mirrors The Forest Around It

If you want to live in the middle of the forest, chances are, you don’t want to obscure the pristine views of your natural surroundings with a big house. The Poland-based architects at Reform created a chameleon-like house that blends right into the forest.

The ground floor of the two-story Izabelin House is wrapped in reflective paneling that mirrors the forest around it, making the second story of the home look like it’s floating through the trees. Where there aren’t windows, the sides of the house look like you could walk straight through them. Built just outside of Warsaw, the Polish country house blends balances an appreciation for getting back to nature with the desire for a comfortable dwelling (as much as we all want to live in a tiny treehouse). The camouflaged house is only a subtle imposition on the natural landscape.

Our only issue: what happens when those mirrors get dusty? Someone might need to employ a full-time window washer to keep this place clean.

