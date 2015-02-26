Why Your Workplace Culture Sucks And How To Fix It

You evaluate your employees annually? Great–now why don’t you do the same for your office culture?

For one thing, office culture is a lot harder to measure than employee performance. Your employees might not be skipping gleefully from project to project, but that doesn’t mean they’re in a toxic environment. On the flip side, smiling faces, upbeat chitchat, and cross-cubicle high fives don’t mean your staff isn’t running down a laundry list of gripes every day when they leave the office.

The truth is, you might not know things aren’t working if you don’t prioritize frequent and thorough assessments of your office culture on a regular basis. To understand what’s going wrong, here are the metrics I use to see if an office’s culture is on target; or if it’s off base, where the problem started:

Are your employees happy with the work they’re doing? Do they see how their piece fits into the overall puzzle? Don’t be afraid to ask them directly what frustrates them and what’s working. At the same time, though, don’t overhaul your office climate based on low satisfaction reports alone.

A lack of willing collaboration is a surefire sign there’s a glitch in the system. Do your employees find opportunities to work together? Do they use them efficiently? Are there tensions under the surface that need to be addressed? Interface with your team leaders, and more simply, pay attention.

What are your company’s values? Do your employees know them? More importantly, do they know why they’re in place and how they fit into your corporate goals? The “why” is just as important, if not more so, than the “what.” “Because I said so” rarely works on toddlers; don’t think it will guide your employees any better.

Whatever the projects your team tackles every day look like, no one enjoys doing menial, repetitive tasks all day. Allowing room for creativity and innovative thinking is vital. Your employees will appreciate the chances to step outside the box, and you’ll get great new ideas as thanks for giving them the opportunity to try new things–even if they fail.