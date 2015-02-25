Watch Marcia Brady Become Danny Trejo On A Snickers Billboard

For the Super Bowl, Snickers blew our nostalgic minds by making legendary Hollywood tough guy Danny Trejo into Marcia Brady’s hungry spirit animal. Now the brand, and agency BBDO New York, shows how it reversed that transition on a painted New York City billboard.

Back in January, before the big game, a seemingly anonymous billboard of Marcia Brady went up in NYC. Over the course of a few weeks–a mustache here, a face crag there–it was Marcia who gradually became Trejo, just in time for the Super Bowl reveal. The billboard is fun enough on its own, but also launched a new online contest for you to submit a photo or video of your own hungry spirit creature, for the chance to win cash and a YouTube takeover for a day.

The brand lesson here is clear. If you can find a way to keep using Danny Trejo, do it.