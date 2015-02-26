How To Figure Out How Much Sleep You Really Need

“We believe that individuals do have a basal sleep need, and if they were able to get the amount of sleep that they need and the quality of sleep that they need, this amount would remain relatively consistent,” says Natalie Dautovich, PhD, an assistant professor in the psychology department at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, and environmental scholar with the National Sleep Foundation.

Your sleep needs varies based on a number of factors, including your genetics, illness or medical conditions, psychological or social stress, and any sleep deficiency. When you don’t get the sleep you need, you build up “sleep debt,” which requires you to get even more sleep to be fully rested.

But how can you know how much sleep is enough? Figuring out your perfect snooze time requires some sleuthing. Check out these key areas for clues.

If you’re not getting enough sleep, you’re typically not going to perform optimally, and may be more prone to mistakes and accidents, says Dr. Shalini Paruthi, fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the director of the Pediatric Sleep and Research Center at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis. Are you noticing less-than-stellar or slower performance or a greater number of errors creeping into your work? Lack of sleep may be the culprit. But that can be tricky to assess in the moment, so it’s a good idea to look at periods where you struggled with performance and track your sleep levels during those times, she says.

“Having that hindsight of seeing how their performance and their productivity or relationships are is very important,” Paruthi says.

Grumpy? Flying off the handle? Depressed? Paying attention to your moods may give you insight into the amount of sleep you need, says Dautovich. If you feel energized and happy, chances are you’re getting enough sleep. Sleep affects every area of our mental and physical function, so if you’re groggy and impatient, you may need to adjust your sleep habits to give yourself more time under the blankets, she says.