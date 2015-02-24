See The Wonders And Mysteries Of The Apple Car Revealed In This “Leaked” Commercial

Here, in a new (and totally fake) “leaked” commercial from Al Jazeera+ and Dan Ilic, we learn more than a few details about Apple’s automotive ambitions. “Jony Ive” confidently outlines features like Siri, Apple maps, homeless-free retina displays, an unapologetic styrofoam construction with an array of optional apologetic silicon covers, 24 minutes of battery power, and some grim trunk storage stats. Also, Bono, playing every U2 song on loop for the life of the car.

And don’t worry, if the car crashes it’s probably because of user error.