Today in Tabs: So Long To All That

Lately I’ve been growing grim about the mouth, and it’s been increasingly difficult to prevent myself from deliberately stepping into the street and knocking people’s hats off. My first drafts of Tabs are looking like this:



Freddie deBoer pointed out a depressing sameness in our Take farms, which I have been keenly feeling in the snowbound, freezing February of my own soul. In short, I account it high time to get to sea as soon as I can.

So I’m pleased to announce that I’m going to take March off! Alternate arrangements are being arranged; the month will probably not be completely Tabsless. Stay tuned for that. But I’m traveling the rest of this week so this is probably my last Tabs for a little while. If you need to find me in March, I’ll be huddling in the Toronto Mystery Tunnel.



This year's Academy Award Best Picture nominees, by Andy Baio

In the meantime! What happened to the plane? This theory is totally plausible and fascinating and also indisputably wrong and crazy. Liz Lopatto’s cat is dying, and if her Author’s Note doesn’t make you cry, you are cold inside, and dead. Ryan Borderick didn’t quite come right out and call for Reddit to be shut down but, I mean, he did do that. Pilot Viruet made a terrific review out of a truly awful tv show.

Jenn Schiffer’s var t; is back, this time programming Mary Cassatt, and if you think “Jenn can’t possibly make good javascript about an impressionist!” you would be so wrong. Not only can she do that, she can also write an explanation of it that ties her experience as a programmer to Cassatt’s as an artist, because Jenn Schiffer is an amazing wizard.

before this tweet we were living in pre history pic.twitter.com/WllOOhrMXN — Natasha VC (@natashavc) February 20, 2015

It turns out a Roomba is a pretty good artist. I think Virgina Heffernan beat Paul Ford in the anxiety Olympics. Read about Rob Dubbin’s “Football for Amateurs” in Motherboard. Conflict of interest? I don’t know what you’re talking about. Today on Reading Ads with Felix Salmon: The New York Times Magazine.

Just saw @ggreenwald on the floor of the Oscars typing on his phone. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was having a Twitter fight w an egg avatar — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 23, 2015

Let’s have one last Intern Tab! Vicky has been a terrific intern, and I will miss her gchats. She’ll be doing a whole Tabs on Friday for her graduation, and you can expect to see her writing tabbed in here soon enough.