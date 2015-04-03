Beyond Meerkat: What’s Next For Israel’s Entrepreneurs

Meerkat, the live-streaming video app co-founded by three Israeli entrepreneurs, has had a very good run . (Well, it did until Periscope came along , anyway.)

But what do the next five years hold for the Israeli tech community and the country’s great entrepreneurial community?

To find out, Fast Company asked luminaries from the Middle East country’s startup world, from app phenoms to politicians and venture capitalists, for the trends they are watching out for. Despite a rocky year for the region–next-door neighbor Egypt has been dealing with a slow-motion economic crisis while civil war raged just over the Sea of Galilee in Syria––tech firms in Israel have been prospering. As Indian and Chinese tech firms become increasingly big players in Israel’s app, cybersecurity, and hardware scenes, here are seven trends to look out for:

Scaling Heights

“What can be tough is entering into a bigger market, like the U.S. or other parts of the world, where there are already local competitive products or tight-knit communities that you have to break into. We are lucky today though that a lot of those relationships and friendships between Israel and elsewhere are becoming so developed that the distance or other factors that created boundaries to entry and adoption before are falling down. There is a great opportunity for companies like Meerkat to scale much more quickly and significantly than ever before.”––Ben Rubin, CEO Meerkat/Life in Motion



Biotech And Imaging

“Health and life sciences are an area where you will see significant development in next few decades. Especially around Jerusalem, you will see picture imaging technology that can actually transform pictures and movements into technology that guides cars, guides eyes, and even replaces human intelligence in many ways. We are at tip of iceberg of what technology can do, and this is what Israeli entrepreneurs are looking at.”––Nir Barkat, Mayor of Jerusalem and venture capitalist