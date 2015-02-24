This (N)SFW Version Of “Power Rangers” Will Destroy Your Mind, Childhood, Productivity

UPDATE: YouTube has pulled down Power/Rangers. The embedded video below is a copy, but not from Joseph Kahn.

You know that kitschy Power Rangers series you knew as a kid? Yeah, that will never be the same. And you have director Joseph Kahn to thank for it.

How’s that?

Kahn, whose resume runs deep with music video credits, helms this ultra-dark short film “deboot” of Power Rangers–and there exists an even darker version. According to a series of tweets from Kahn, Vimeo yanked his original cut:

Until Vimeo comes to its senses, we’re left with a SFW version that’s still pretty ambitious, in the best kind of way.

The film opens with the Pink Ranger Kimberly (Katee Sackhoff) being brutally interrogated by turncoat ranger Rocky (James Van Der Beek) as he attempts to discover the whereabouts of Green Ranger Tommy–the only ranger left standing after the rest of the team was mysteriously murdered. And we’re just going to leave it right there, spoiler-free, because there’s a twist at the end that is beyond brilliant. Now: Ready to Ranger up?!