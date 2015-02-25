Watch Stacy Peralta’s Short Film Tribute To Skateboarding Pioneer George Powell

Back in 1978, pro skater Stacy Peralta teamed up with entrepreneur George Powell to create one of skateboarding’s most iconic brands. Since then, Powell-Peralta has split up (the ’90s!) and more recently come back together. Now, Peralta–who’s second career as a doc filmmaker has flourished–points his camera at his business partner to give us a peek inside the inner workings of Powell and his company.

Peralta posted the short on his YouTube page, with the following intro: “So few people, including skateboarders, really have any idea of what it takes to make something as simple as a modern skateboard or even a single urethane wheel. George Powell is one of the very few skateboard builders in the world today who still manufactures his products in America under one roof just as he has always done, and so I was inspired to make this short film on him and his company Skate One and to share it with all of you.”

The short is narrated by Powell, and walks us through the skateboard-making process in his Santa Barbara, California, factory, while talking about his motivations for still showing up to work every day. Peralta says it’s not technically an ad–though he also shoots commercials–but still featured on the Powell-Peralta site. Hey, if it walks like branded content, and talks like branded content . . . it’s still worth a look by skateboarding fans and anyone interested in brand longevity.