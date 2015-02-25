Six Degrees Of [Insert Your Name Here]: How Your Email Can Be Used For Better Connections

But the fact remains that we still spend an awful lot of time checking it, responding, and generally getting distracted by it. But it’s a necessary evil according to new survey from the Pew Research Center. Six in ten (61%) American workers claimed email is “very important” to doing their job, beating out use of the Internet, which just over half (54%) ranked as important.

So what if there was a way to turn all that time spent on correspondence into something more meaningful?

That was the idea that Paul McReynolds and Alex Devkar were circling around when they decided they wanted to break free of corporate constraints and start their own company. Named Conspire, the Boulder, Colorado-based startup launched last year through Techstars and has grown to reach more than 36 million people, so far only tapping users of Gmail and Google Apps email accounts. The startup has raised about $3.5 million in seed funding and has six full-time staffers. Over the last few months the network has added in excess of one million people weekly, according to the company. Starting February 25, Conspire will be free to use by anyone with an email account that supports the common IMAP protocol.





Conspire didn’t spring up overnight. McReynolds and Devkar, friends since rooming together as freshmen at Stanford, were poised for entrepreneurship even before an idea had solidified back in 2012.

Devkar tells Fast Company, “We knew a million important things go through email but they get lost there, trapped there, particularly for companies.” So the initial germ was how the two could get all that content into a more usable form. It quickly became apparent that the content didn’t hold the value, it was the sender and the recipient. “Who do I talk to to get the answer?” is how Devkar puts it. “That’s what moves the needle.”

Thinking about the relationships between connections, the two decided even more value could be added if they were to look beyond companies to any user. It’s not just an enterprise problem, Devkar observes. Smashing that silo, “what you actually get is a network that spans companies and personal life,” he says.