3 Steps To Finally Get Over Your Need To Do It All

In the startup world, where our culture of overwork often outweighs work-life balance, female entrepreneurs especially need to get over the pervasive do-it-all mind-set.

It’s impossible to actually do everything ourselves, but not admitting this leads many women to take on too many responsibilities, apply too much self-pressure, and try to succeed on their own.

Then what happens? Most female entrepreneurs remain solo. They become stagnant, focusing too much time and energy on what they think they have to be doing instead of getting clear on what it is they actually should be focusing on. As a result, 75% of women-owned businesses make less than $50,000 a year.

The truth is, you can’t do your best work when you’re bogged down by tasks and responsibilities that you don’t enjoy or that don’t come naturally to you. Similarly, you can’t grow a business beyond yourself if you don’t hire people to support you.

If you want to be successful, you have to take a step back and evaluate who you are and what type of business and life you want to lead.

Psychologist Gay Hendricks originally coined the phrase “Zone of Genius” in his book, The Big Leap. According to Hendricks: “In your Zone of Genius, though the time you spend there produces great financial abundance, you do not feel that you are expending effort to produce it. In your Zone of Genius, work doesn’t feel like work.”

At Hello Fearless, we’ve come to define the zone of genius as where your personality and passion meet what your company needs from you. It impacts every aspect of your business, from your leadership style to company culture to hiring practices.