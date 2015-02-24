This Selfie In Space Is Now For Sale

Whatever selfie you plan on taking, just stop: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin had you beat 48 years ago.

Floating above Earth during the Gemini 12 mission in 1966, Aldrin snapped what he called the “BEST SELFIE EVER.” He tweeted the photo back in July, but the original hard copy can be yours for about $1,200.

Aldrin’s selfie, along with more than 600 other photos of early space missions, are hitting the auction block at Dreweatts & Bloomsbury Auctions in the U.K. this Thursday.





“From the Earth to the Moon: Vintage NASA Photographs,” is expected to fetch anywhere from $750,000 to $1 million, with the top lot, “Buzz Aldrin – Boot print on the lunar surface, Apollo 11, July 1969,” estimated to go for as high as $7,700 alone.

As stated in the catalog:

“This major private collection of over 650 lots is comprehensive in its coverage of the space programme, from the early days of Mercury, through the technical advances of Gemini and Lunar Orbiter, to the triumphs of Apollo. The sale features both iconic images from the golden age of space exploration and a large number of rare photographs which were virtually unpublished at the time, including one legendary rarity, the only clear photograph of Neil Armstrong on the Moon.”





Check out some of the photos above and learn more about the auction here.