Here’s Definitive Proof That Wes Anderson’s Greatest Color Influence Is McDonald’s

If you were to ask people what color defines Wes Anderson in 2015, first of all, congratulations on your weirdly specific question, but more importantly, the answer you’d probably get is: pink. Anderson’s recent, Oscar-enshrined Grand Budapest Hotel was practically dripping with this hue, the Suzy Bishop character in his 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom is never without her pink dress, and the auteur is so associated with sort of a dapper/dainty aesthetic in general that one imagines he himself dons pastels more often than not. One savvy editor, however, recently noticed that Anderson’s films have always been interested in the colors most closely associated with McDonald’s.