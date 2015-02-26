4 Crazy Predictions For The Future Of Health Care: Human Augmentation, Hacked DNA, And More

Look across all the research and innovation taking place in biology and medicine now, and you can only imagine what health care could be like in 20 years. From implantable sensors to bionic exoskeletons, gene sequencing and precision drugs, we’re in for some big (and mostly positive) changes–potentially.

In a new report, trend-scanning shop Sparks & Honey gives us a health care tour d’horizon. It’s a useful summary, and we picked out a few ideas below.

ChaNaWiT via Shutterstock

In the near future, we’ll be able to do a lot of basic health care for ourselves. We’ll have apps and devices like Fitbit for our general wellness; household equipment like smart thermometers, digital stethoscopes, and the like, for tracking our vital signs; and even diagnostic kits for serious disease, like this EU-funded SniffPhone that diagnoses cancer.

“[Some of these technologies] are to the point that you don’t you don’t need a full diagnostic center anymore,” says Nick Ayala, cultural strategist at Sparks & Honey. “You can have that right on your phone with the attachments.”

Remote monitoring should mean fewer visits to clinics and better conversations with doctors (as they can also access information you’ve been gathering). The question for formal health care is how to manage data from patients (ensuring it’s accurate, understanding its context, and applying it effectively).

We entering an age of human augmentation. Prosthetic limbs are becoming cheaper, more sophisticated, and better integrated with the human body. Amputees can now control limbs with their thoughts, as Johns Hopkins University showed recently. Bionic exoskeletal suits are in development that allow people to walk again, and could be adopted by able-bodied people as well. At the same time, we’re developing the ability to grow or print skin, bone, and organs, so one day we could supplement ourselves with new parts.

As we sequence individual genomes, map the brain and understand our microbiomes, we’re deepening what we know about the “minutiae of the human body” such that we can start “to manipulate and control our health at the most minute levels,” the report says. That could mean everything from new probiotic foods to designing babies without genetic flaws.