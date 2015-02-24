The Most Exciting Thing About Pebble’s New Smartwatch Isn’t The Color Screen

Smartwatch pioneer Pebble–which did as much as anybody to create the category with its original Kickstarter-funded model back in 2012 –is announcing a model with a color screen. That doesn’t come as a huge shock. For one thing, 9to5Mac‘s Mark Gurman, who spends most of his time disclosing Apple news before Apple does, had the scoop on Friday .

And really, it was obvious all along that color was in the Pebble’s future. The one question was: Would its makers sacrifice the watch’s up-to-a-week battery life to get it?

Apparently not. The $199 Pebble Time uses power-efficient e-paper technology, just like the original Pebble and last year’s Pebble Steel, both of which will stay on the market. This time, however, the technology is in a form that is capable of displaying 64 colors. The company says that the battery life will stay the same, putting it well ahead of rivals with LCD and OLED screens that conk out after a day or two.

The best interaction model for a watch is actually time.

The Pebble Time still has the same buttons–and continues to lack a touch screen–but otherwise, the industrial design is pretty much all-new. It will be 20% thinner than the first Pebble, with a steel bezel, protective Gorilla Glass over the screen, and a port on the back that will let third-party developers create add-ons such as additional sensors. It will also be the first Pebble with a microphone, which will be used at first to permit spoken responses to notifications, such as dictated text messages. It has new lugs which will let you attach any standard 22-mm watchband in a few seconds. And it remains water-resistant.

I’m reserving judgment on the aesthetics of the Pebble Time hardware and the quality of its display until I’ve seen them in person. Feature-wise, though, the new watch sticks to Pebble’s original minimalist personality rather than rushing in the same direction as the Apple Watch, Android Wear watches, and Samsung’s Gear S. And the biggest development is that it will run a radically reworked version of Pebble’s operating system, which will also come to the existing models.

The name Pebble Time gives a clue about the software’s new direction. “The best interaction model for a watch is actually time,” says Eric Migicovsky, Pebble’s CEO. “That’s what it’s been like forever, for a century. If I gave you a watch from the 1940s, you’d immediately know how to use it. We want to bring that to smartwatches.”

What does that mean? Basically, the watch’s interface is expressed as a timeline, which you can move through with buttons on the side of the case. Going backwards in time lets you see notifications–text messages, sports scores, whatever–in the order they arrived. Moving forwards shows you stuff like upcoming appointments. Items that aren’t strictly time-based appear in a section called “Present.”