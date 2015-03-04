In The Building Hero Project, Philly Residents Learn How To Design Better Neighborhoods (And Cool Products)

“Not every 17-year-old girl can say that she knows how to use power tools.” So says Philadelphia high school senior Tamira Bell, who now wields laser cutters and circular saws in a local program called the Building Hero Project . “Being able to use them allows me to solve daily problems through building.”

On certain weekday afternoons, Bell joins a group of others–from college design students to professional carpenters and neighborhood skateboarders, all united by their interest in redesigning community spaces–in a makerspace called the Department of Making and Doing. Each of the “Building Heroes” in the program has been invited to spend time in the workshop, training to become community change agents and entrepreneurs, after working on a separate community improvement project.





“To be able to extend the impact of our work, and to meet the ever-growing demand for it, we really need to invest in people,” explains Alex Gilliam, founder of Public Workshop, an organization that works with communities to co-design and build everything from parks to bus stops and canopies for a farmers market. The Building Hero Project gives the chance for natural leaders at those events to keep going, learn more, and then take those skills back to their neighborhoods to solve more local challenges.

Though the heart of the program involves working on public spaces, the latest project underway is a new line of products that funds the work. That makes it possible for students to get paid $10 to $14 an hour as they learn how to design, build, and teach others. The products, like a lamp initially sketched by Bell with her twin sister Tiarra, look like the kind of thing that you might find in a Brooklyn boutique or even a museum store.





“People don’t buy the products because they like the story,” says Gilliam. “They buy them because they like them. We don’t know the people who are buying them–not like Kickstarter, where it’s mostly your friends.”

The products come from whatever needs that Gilliam and the other designers see in their everyday lives; one bench, for example, was originally designed for “bench-bombing” neighborhoods that lacked public space.

The organization launched an Etsy shop last fall, and was quickly overwhelmed with orders. A third of each sale covers costs like materials and tools, a third pays a Building Hero, and a third goes to help the program grow.