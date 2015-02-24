Watch “Postpartum: The Musical,” HelloFlo’s Newest Ode To Bodily Function

When we heard that the people who gave us our first uterus pinata and exposure to the term “Vagician,” were back and taking on the trials and tribulations of new moms , we couldn’t wait to see how they’d cross-breed bodily function and creativity this time.

HelloFlo’s newest brand video is a look at one woman’s journey to make “Postpartum: The Musical,” and it’s a fitting–and catchy–look at the physical toll of child birth. The brand’s “New Mom Kit” includes practical gifts like panties that protect against unexpected leakage, nursing pads, and moisturizer to help with what HelloFlo calls “the weeks with leaks.”

The production includes soon-to-be classics songs like “Vaginal Fallout,” “The Sex Week Check Up,” and “Mastitis, A Personal Odyssey.” It may not be as strong as First Moon Party or Camp Gyno, but let’s face it, after you’ve had suction cups attached to your rock-hard boobs (as celebrated in the video) you don’t fear artistic criticism.

Either way, it’s funny enough to make you want to soak your own nipples in a bucket of Chapstick, just for fun.