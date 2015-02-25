Americans Think Geniuses Are Men: Inside Our Contradictory Attitudes On Brilliance

But what about modern day geniuses–how do we think about them? And what is genius, anyway, at a time when knowledge is becoming super specialized and creativity is at least as important as having a Mensa-level IQ? Are geniuses bred or born? Forces for good or evil?

A fascinating survey, conducted by the firm Edelman Berland for the 92nd Street Y, looks at American’s attitudes towards these questions about genius. In the survey, a representative sample of 2,043 adults answered questions online. The results say as much about our own cultural conditioning as they do about the geniuses who may or may not be living among us.

“This is a bit of a Rorschach about genius,” says Gail Saltz, a psychoanalyst and psychiatrist who is helping to plan the 92nd Street Y’s “7 Days of Genius Festival,” which kicks off next week in Manhattan. “When you ask people what they think, you’re asking the general public, not people who work in the field. You’re asking them how they relate to the concept.”

Here’s a look at the most interesting results of the poll, titled “The Genius in US: 7 Days of Genius Poll Powered by Edelman Berland.” And remember, how we think about geniuses matter in real-world ways, from the goals and aspirations we set for ourselves to the kinds of the education systems we set up for our children:





On average, 90% of respondents said that geniuses tend to be male, including 87% of women who participated in the survey–a concerning result to Saltz. “If you don’t think you’re capable of something, it makes it a lot less likely that you will reach for it,” she says. The survey reflects that too: Women were less likely to be interested in being a genius than men.

The reason for this perception is understandable, however. “Historically, it’s been males who have had the opportunities and the recognition,” says Saltz. “We tend to romanticize and revere geniuses of the past, because we can look back and say they really created substantial change. And so those icons still remain the rubric in which we think of genius.”