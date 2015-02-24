How Paul Rand Pioneered The Era Of Design-Led Business

We live in an era that acknowledges the business value of good design. Research proves it. But it wasn’t always so. Everything is Design: The Work of Paul Rand , a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York, reveals that today’s design-led businesses owe much credit to the work of visionary graphic designer Paul Rand.

Paul Rand was the first and only designer Steve Jobs looked to.

Spanning six decades of work, including corporate communications for the likes of IBM, ABC, UPS, Westinghouse, Morningstar, and Steve Jobs’s NeXT, the show reveals that Rand didn’t just make beautiful graphics–as his colleague Lou Danziger put it in an interview with Steven Heller, he also “almost single-handedly convinced business that design was an effective tool.” Danziger elaborated:

Anyone designing in the 1950s and 1960s owed much to Rand, who largely made it possible for us to work. He more than anyone else made the profession reputable. We went from being commercial artists to being graphic designers largely on his merits.

How did Rand help transform designers from accessories to mainstays in the business world? Here, a few lessons from the master:





One of Rand’s main strategies for explaining how his designs would help meet a client’s business needs was to write and illustrate beautiful presentation booklets for CEOs. They were “works of art in themselves,” curator Donald Albrecht says in an interview, and would explain how Rand had gotten from square one to his final design. “These booklets presented a logo design as some kind of rational, logical choice,” Albrecht says. “Not as a science, but they laid out the thought process behind the designs in simple, persuasive language and images.” Rand’s patience and clear communication with clients helped non-visual thinkers (like the CEO of financial analysis company Morningstar, for example) understand the importance of the aesthetic aspects of products and corporate communications.

Rand’s pioneering work in advertising design in the early ’40s helped shift the way businesses approached branding. “He was very revolutionary in the ad industry,” Albrecht says. Rand knew an ad’s point was to sell a product, but believed that in visually conveying that message, a designer should be artistic. “He was one of the first to say, ‘I can take the ideas of Picasso, Jean Arp, Miro, and apply these fine art principles to the design of everyday objects and ads,'” Albrecht says. “As a result, he elevated the field of advertisements. People could look at an ad and have an aesthetic experience.” And more compelling advertising, as corporations know well, leads to better business.





Rand also helped art directors gain more power within corporations. “Up until Rand’s time, the copywriter was king,” Albrecht says. The copywriter would write ad copy first, and then the designer would illustrate it. Rand, whose design philosophy espoused a fusion between beauty and utility, wanted to merge text and image instead. In designing a campaign for Volkswagen in the ’60s, he convinced the company that this fusion should be led by the art director, not the copywriter. His imaginative approach to typography in ads–see the way words dance around a model’s stretched legs in a 1943 Jacqueline Cochran ad or float in white bubbles in a 1948 Coronet brandy ad–has a strong legacy today. Now, you rarely see an ad that’s just an illustration tacked onto a bland caption.