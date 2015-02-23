Sesame Street’s Back At It, This Time With An Awesome “House Of Cards” Spoof

Children’s stories are often morality lessons dressed up in the fancy, fun disguises of talking animals and other adventures. The Boy Who Cried Wolf is about lying and trust, Goldilocks & The Three Bears is about trespassing, and Hansel & Gretel is about avoiding cannibal senior citizens.

The Three Little Pigs is about the value of hard work and patience. But now, not long after its brilliant Birdman spoof, Sesame Street has put a new twist on the tale by telling it as a House of Cards political drama. Here we meet Frank Underwolf, talking to the camera in his finest southern drawl, explaining just why the white brick house is the one he wants to get at the most.

Now we can only dream of seeing Bert and Ernie in the show’s version of Game of Thrones.