How Recruiters Can Knock Down Gender Barriers In Tech

There’s a lot of truth to the portrayals of the tech world in shows like Silicon Valley, where a group of six young men band together in an incubator space to found a technology startup and notably have trouble speaking to women in a professional or casual setting.

Many factors contribute to this visible lack of women in the tech space, including the 24/7 work environment that’s not flexible for women with children and the frat house stereotypes playing out in some workplaces.

This isn’t to say change isn’t happening in both the startup and enterprise tech scenes. As a woman currently holding a vice president position at a tech company in the Valley, I’m seeing firsthand women taking a number of career paths typically occupied by men. But despite these movements in the right direction, the technology sector is still too far from attaining a near-perfect balance.

Creating more gender-balanced workplaces begins with strategic recruitment strategies that attract the right candidates from diverse backgrounds. Here’s how top companies are already doing this:

Tech companies must enlist both female and male employees to help them create excitement about their organization and put them to work in searching for valuable talent.

At Goldman Sachs, where I was formerly one of the few women managers in a highly technical role, I participated in the company’s recruitment efforts four times a year at my alma mater, Cornell University. Visiting Cornell’s campus to attend recruitment events, it quickly become evident that the companies attracting diverse candidates, including near equal numbers of men and women, were the ones that had both male and female recruiters. This type of direct engagement with a diverse talent pool allows companies to stir interest around working for their company, as well as to pre-screen candidates of all backgrounds and genders.