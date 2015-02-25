4 Steps To Getting Hired When You Aren’t Completely Qualified

This news may come as a surprise, but if you’re in the market for a career move, you don’t have to limit your search to positions you totally qualify for.

The truth is, those job descriptions are the ideal, and often no one expects for candidates to meet these high expectations. Hiring managers always start by seeking proven candidates for the role, and then gradually lower the bar based on who they find in the marketplace.

A lot of variables affect the hiring manager’s openness to interview candidates who don’t qualify on paper, including competition from other companies, the pool of available talent, salary targets, and geography, among others.

So how can you maximize your chances of getting an interview–and convince the interview team that you are a viable candidate–when you don’t yet meet all of the qualifications?

Start by focusing on the following few scenarios where your chances could be higher:

When the hiring manager knows you from another professional context.

When no other fully qualified person is available for the role.

When there’s a team in place that supplements the missing pieces in your experience. For example, if a company needs a director of human resources with strong talent acquisition skills, you have a shot as a senior recruiter, especially if they already have a person strong in benefits, compensation, or other functions within the human resources umbrella.

When you can offer other advantages to the company, such as a big network of potential partners or customers.

Try to identify your next career goal far before you start searching so that you can systematically plan how to build your resume for the role and easily identify and pursue opportunities to grow your skills. Don’t be afraid to ask for more responsibility when there’s a chance. For example, an online marketer who wants to become a director of marketing can ask to either handle branding or press and analyst relations or work closely with a person who is managing those functions to learn from them.

You can also look for opportunities where you can set a mutual intention between you and the company to broaden your role over time. If, for example, you identify a company where the head of marketing is near retirement age, taking a role reporting directly to her and developing a positive work relationship, you can increase your chances of becoming her successor.