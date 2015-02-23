Domino’s New App Will Translate Your Growling Stomach Noises Into The Right Pizza Order

We know that Domino’s fancies itself a tech company , but this new app out of the UK takes its data-driven approach to new gastronomical levels.

The Tummy Translator, developed by Iris Worldwide, aims to take the rumbles and growls from your stomach, and translate them into a specific order of toppings. Sort of like what Nestle Australia did with toddlers, except with tastier results.

Hold your phone to your belly and the app will gauge the sounds within to determine whether your body wants a Hawaiian pizza or is more in Buffalo Chicken kind of mood. Users designate if they are Peckish, Nibbly, Hungry or Famished, and the app can apparently identify over 500 foods, as the ad says, “the slightest change in pitch can mean the difference between red peppers and red onions.”

Does it actually know what your stomach is saying? No, but it’s an amusing way to parody silly technological “advances” while promoting mobile ordering. Domino’s says the app uses “Gastro-Acoustic-Enterology,” whatever that is, to drive awareness of the brand’s fresh credentials and extensive menu. About 62% the company’s orders are online, with 50% of those being mobile orders, so the brand is hoping to engage those users with a fun idea and some suspect belly science.