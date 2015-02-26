A Fitness Giant Eyes The Next Frontier Of Personal Training: Sleeping

Regular exercise and good nutrition aren’t enough to achieve optimal well-being; Rest and regeneration are crucial too. So, if we have personal trainers for fitness, how far off can the sleep trainer be?

That’s the premise, in part, of a new clinical trial being conducted at the University of California on the effect that sleep coaching can have on heart-rate variability, one prominent measure of health and fitness. The backer of the study is an unlikely institution with a keen interest in those things: Equinox Fitness, the luxury health-club chain.

Sleep coaching has been used to improve the recuperation of professional athletes, and more recently, to help new parents address their baby’s sleep troubles. Like a personal trainer with a focus on the unconscious, a sleep coach can can help subjects achieve habits and hygiene that can lead to quality sleep, its advocates say.

“I have seen changes in sleep hygiene improve sleep efficiency and daytime function many times,” said Dr. Stephanie O. Zandieh, a specialist in pediatric sleep medicine. She explains how sleep hygiene is a set of habits: exercise, consistent wake times, exposure to natural light during the day, and decreased light exposure in the evenings are all known to promote sleep. An effective sleep routine also involves skipping naps during the day, avoiding caffeine, nicotine and alcohol, and not eating large meals before bedtime.

Fast Company selected Equinox as one of the 10 most innovative companies in fitness this year.

Equinox sees regeneration and recovery techniques, which help the body to repair itself after exercise, as essential elements of its fitness philosophy. “The primary components there would be sleep, tissue manipulation like massage or fascial rolling, and also meditation,” says David Harris, Equinox’s VP of Personal Training, who is spearheading the study being conducted by clinical physicians at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The company has funded a clinical study on fitness before, but has not previously studied sleep.

Illustration of the effects of sleep deprivation. Image via Wikipedia

The relationship between sleep and health has been well documented by science, but the mechanisms of sleep remain a puzzle that continues to fascinate researchers. People who sleep for less than seven hours a night, for example, have been shown to be almost three times as likely to catch a cold. Sleep deprivation is associated with all kinds of cognitive impairments. And shift work–more prevalent in the United States than in Japan or most of western Europe–can raise blood glucose levels in healthy young adults to pre-diabetic levels.

“There’s a lot of information out there that suggests that seven to nine hours of sleep a night is going to be highly beneficial for most people in terms of their cognitive ability, motor function, and their ability to recharge,” says Harris. “What nobody has really done is look at the relationship between sleep and heart-rate variability and, as a result of that, better recovery.”