Why Circa’s Bringing News From Smartphones To… Your Work Computer?

Mobile news app Circa is gearing up for a big change: They’re jumping to the web. A new responsive web homepage was officially unveiled on February 26 after a soft launch earlier in the month. CEO Matt Galligan says “It’s a new platform for us in the same way that iOS and Android are new platforms for others.” This is a change in the usual way these things launch: Most times, services start on the web and then jump to mobile apps, rather than the other way around.

But launching a separate, desktop- and mobile-friendly responsive website means two big changes for Circa. It allows the startup, which currently has 22 employees, to tap into the groundswell of traffic Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter bring.

Circa launched in 2013 and has a healthy userbase for both their Android and iOS apps (the company declined to give numbers for either app downloads or users actively receiving push notifications). In a telephone conversation with Fast Company, Galligan said the primary reason for creating a website version of their app was to enable social discovery.

“We’ve had a limited web presence for some time with permalink pages,” Galligan added. “But we also saw stories going viral like last October. Our coverage of the Scottish referendum vote was the top story on Reddit for nearly 12 hours, and it’s a whole new kind of reader we can bring on.”

Currently, Circa relies on a readership of news geeks who download a specific app to their phones. Circa then pushes out a daily “Briefing” roundup to the user at a time of their choice (the content of which is determined via a feed constantly updated during the day) and sends push notifications to readers about major breaking stories and topics they choose to follow.

By launching a fully functional web presence, Circa is able to insert itself into social channels such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit in a more robust way. This means a bigger readership, and more downloads of their mobile app. It also means, importantly for Circa’s long term, switching to an ad-supported model.









According to CrunchBase, Circa has currently raised $5.7 million for their free app and service. The company’s mobile apps currently don’t feature advertising, but this will change in the near future.